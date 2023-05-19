Davenport police Sgt. Jordan Sander was the last witness called Friday in the trial of John Hanes III for the 2021 murder of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey.

After hours on the stand that included a lengthy cross-examination by defense attorney Beau Bergmann, Sander turned out to be the last witness called in the case.

Scott County Prosecutor Elizabeth O'Donnell rested the state's case at 2:17 p.m. After a long recess, the defense rested its case without calling any witnesses. Hanes III declined to testify.

Closing statements will be heard Monday morning, with deliberations will follow.

Two kids and a gun

During Sander's testimony, O'Donnell introduced State Exhibit No. 95, a picture of a smiling Hanes III huddled with LaShaya Kirk while they pointed a handgun at the camera.

The picture, Sander testified, was taken Feb. 22, 2021, two days before the Winfrey's murder.

O'Donnell then introduced State Exhibit No. 111 and No. 112. Sander said the pictures showed Daryl "Bill" Thomas holding a handgun while inside the Hyundai Sante Fe that he, Hanes III, Kirk, Javon Combs, and Chrystian Z. Smith were in the day Winfrey was killed near the intersection of 13th and Farnham streets.

Sander testified that the gun Thomas held was a Glock. He then told jurors that the Glock in Exhibit No. 95 appeared to be very similar to the Glock in Exhibit No. 112.

Earlier in the trial, Combs testified that Hanes III had a Glock in the Santa Fe on Feb. 24, 2021 and fired it multiple times at a black Nissan occupied by Dale Shorter and Winfrey. Combs told jurors that Hanes III fired after Combs ran out of ammunition.

Sander testified that the shell casings of three different guns were collected in the immediate area of 13th and Farnham. The only firearm located was a Springfield handgun. According to earlier testimony, that weapon belonged to Freddie Cooks, who was driving a Honda Odyssey van and fire rounds at the Sante Fe. Combs was injured by that gunfire.

A crucial cross examination?

Bergmann did not have call any witnesses for the defense, but throughout the trial he closely cross-examined each witness for the state. His cross-examination of Sander was the most charged.

During the exchange, Bergmann's questions led Sander to admit that he could not say for certain that the Glock shown in Exhibit No. 95 was the same weapon shown in Exhibit No. 112.

Bergmann's cross also made Sander confirm that Exhibit No. 95 did not show Hanes III with a Glock on Feb. 24, 2021, the day of Winfrey's murder.

As a result of Bergmann's questions, Sander testified no one at the scene said they saw who shot Winfrey and no one testified to seeing Winfrey run to the spot near an abandoned house on Farnham Street where he was found dead the next day.

Bergmann also asserted in questions, and Sander confirmed, that Hanes III never denied being in the Sante Fe on Feb. 24, 2021, said he was in the front seat of the vehicle and voluntarily interviewed with Sander.

A story of gang war

Bergmann pointed out during cross examination that Sander originally developed the narrative of Winfrey's shooting being part of a deadly rivalry between the Mad Max Gang and a gang called Savage Life.

During Combs' first hearing in 2022, police accused Smith, Hanes III and Combs of being members of the Mad Max Gang or MMG, while Winfrey was a member of the Savage Life gang.

At the time of the shooting, the gangs had “shoot-on-sight” orders for each others’ members, according to Sander, who testified during a preliminary hearing in Combs' case.

Sander had worked as a member of the Davenport Police Department's major crimes unit for six years at the time of the March 2022 hearing. The unit investigates crimes like homicide and burglary, but "gang-related shootings take up a fairly decent amount" of the unit's time, Sander said in court.

At the preliminary hearing, Sander laid out how Winfrey's shooting unfolded. He said at about 4:22 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2021, officers went to the area of 13th and Farnam streets to investigate a report of gunfire. An initial investigation indicated three vehicles — a black four-door sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan — were chasing one another with shots fired from at least one of the vehicles, according to police.

Sander testified that Combs, Smith and Hanes were able to block the vehicle they were chasing, causing the vehicle in which Winfrey was riding to stop in the roadway, and that Combs and one of the other two men fired at Winfrey, striking him.

Hanes III was arrested April 28, 2021, after police stopped the car he was driving and found a Springfield XD-40 handgun near the driver's seat. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and participation in a criminal gang.

The police report said Hanes III was a member of the Mad Max Gang and said MMG has an " ... ongoing feud with members of the Savage Life hybrid gang."

During Friday's cross-examination, Bergmann asked if Sander already had the story of a gang war in place before Hanes III was arrested roughly two months after Winfrey's killing.

Sander said the narrative of what happened on the day of Winfrey's murder was based on the statements made by witnesses, as well as the physical evidence at the scene.

In a deal, Hanes III pleaded guilty to participation in a criminal gang and avoided facing the firearm possession charges for the April 2021 arrest. He was not arrested and charged with Winfrey's murder until March 16, 2022.