Authorities say almost $9,000 was stolen from the Rock Island County Treasurer's Office by Carolyn R. Kerr.
Kerr, 39, Rock Island, has been charged with felony theft in Rock Island County, county court records state. Those documents allege she committed a series of acts between July 2, 2018, and Nov. 2, 2018, that were designed to permanently deprive the county of more than $500 in U.S. currency but less than $10,000.
Kerr, who worked at the office at the time, is accused of taking varying amounts of money from a series of deposits the treasurer's office made, special prosecutor Charles Zalar, of the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor, said Thursday. Money was taken on about a dozen different occasions, and the total was about $8,800.
Zalar is prosecuting the felony case against Kerr. The appellate prosecutor is often brought in if there is the potential for a conflict of interest in a case.
The charge against Kerr was filed Monday, court records state. Her next appearance is scheduled for April 15, and she was not in custody Thursday.
Zalar said only Kerr, the daughter of former county treasurer LuAnn Kerr, is suspected in the case and that she has been cooperating fully in the investigation.
Zalar declined to detail how the scheme was found out, for what the money was used or whether any of the money has been recovered.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos confirmed in December that there was a theft investigation focused on an employee who was no longer employed in the treasurer's office.
The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police. Bustos said in December that he had asked the state to handle the investigation for the sake of transparency.
Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa A. Ewert also confirmed the investigation, but she and Bustos have said they cannot provide more information on the case.