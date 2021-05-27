Prosecutor urges jury to convict man in Iowa runner's death

Bahena Rivera knew for five weeks where he had hidden Tibbetts' body under corn stalks but stayed quiet as investigators worked long hours to find out what had caused the "sweet young woman" to disappear, Brown said. He later led them to the body in the dark and confessed to the crime, he said.

Bahena Rivera's defense lawyer, Chad Frese, told jurors that the confession was false and coerced and that prosecutors failed to prove that it was his client who stabbed Tibbetts to death. He noted that they never found a murder weapon or produced any witnesses showing exactly where she was killed, despite having "unlimited resources" to pursue the highly publicized case.

Frese said Bahena Rivera had no history of violence and worked to avoid police, given that he was living in the country illegally. He said it made no sense that his client would be "brazen enough to pick up a woman, abduct her and maybe kill her in a span of 10 to 20 minutes."

"Folks this was planned, not by him but by someone else," Frese said.

The closing arguments came after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport. The 12-member jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon.