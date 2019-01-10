As testimony continued Thursday in the trial of Deondra Thomas, accused of the June shooting death of Jason Roberts, prosecutors linked the murder to a bar quarrel.
Thomas, 37, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting of Roberts, 46, of Davenport, according to authorities. The shooting happened about 2 a.m. June 9 in the 800 block of W. 4th Street in Davenport.
Prosecutors contend the shooting occurred when Roberts attempted to calm a group of quarreling people at a bar, and Thomas, who was taking part in the altercation, shot him.
Thursday morning's witnesses included Aaron Robinson, a man who told the jury he was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the bar the morning of June 9, and saw the quarrel and at least part of the shooting.
The jury also heard more about the evidence collected at the scene, including the three shell casings recovered.
Asked Thursday morning whether he intended to put defense witnesses on the stand, including Thomas, Jack Dusthimer, Thomas' defense attorney, declined to comment.
The burden of proof in a criminal trial is on the prosecution. The defense can present witnesses, although it is not required to do so. Defense lawyers can cross-examine the witnesses presented by the state.
More details of the day's testimony will be posted this afternoon and published in tomorrow's paper.