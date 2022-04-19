Prosecutors nearing end of their case in LeClaire double-fatal boat crash trial

A single witness spent the morning on the stand Tuesday in the involuntary-manslaughter trial underway in Scott County.

Prosecutors appear to be nearing the end of their case against James Thiel Sr., of Pleasant Valley.

Their 33rd witness is Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, conservation officer Travis Graves, who led the investigation into the August 2020 fatal boat crash off the LeClaire riverfront.

Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the collision between Verbeke's 19-foot Bayliner and Thiel's 35-foot Triton.

Jurors saw an interview Graves conducted with Thiel on the night of the crash, which was recorded on Graves’ cell phone. In it, Thiel told the officer that Verbeke’s boat was “coming at us” as the 15-year-old driver of Thiel’s boat headed downstream just past the LeClaire levee.

“He’s coming at us. He came right into us,” Thiel said in the recording. “He came right at us, and he hit us.”

Graves then testified to the results that emerged from inspections of both vessels, a crash reconstruction and the onboard data stored by Thiel’s boat.

Graves reiterated what other DNR and Department of Criminal Investigation witnesses have said: Verbeke’s boat was struck from behind by Thiel’s boat; the hull of the Triton had paint transferred to it from Verbeke’s boat, showing the larger boat rode over the top of the Bayliner; the Triton was traveling at a high rate of speed.

A so-called black box on the Triton revealed a speed just before or at the time of the collision at about 57 mph, according to previous testimony.

Graves also explained a computer-generated 3D image, showing the boats’ point of impact. It depicted the front of Thiel’s boat striking the left rear of Verbeke’s boat.

Also during Graves’ testimony, video was shown of an interview with Ethan Mahler, whose jet boat the state and witnesses have said was racing with the Triton just prior to the crash.

Describing the events leading up to the crash, Mahler told Graves, “I was to the side of ‘em (Thiel’s boat). We were running, not even, but close to even.”

When Mahler took the stand last week, however, he told jurors he never was side-by-side with Thiel’s boat. He said he was well ahead of the Triton and never was racing with the boat.

The minor driver of the Triton also denied racing with Mahler and said the boats were not side-by-side.

Prosecutors have called 12 eyewitnesses who testified that the boats were side-by-side as they passed a busy public boat launch on the LeClaire riverfront, just upstream of the crash site.

Several said the Thiel and Mahler boats were “flying by,” which caught their attention. Several also said they saw Thiel’s boat drive over the top of Verbeke’s Bayliner.

Graves is expected to return to the stand Tuesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.