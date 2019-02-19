Scott County prosecutors are again asking a judge to allow them to present evidence of Stanley Liggins’ prior child sexual abuse conviction at his upcoming fourth murder trial in the 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis.
The motion, filed Jan. 31 by Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton, will be argued Friday morning in Scott County District Court.
Liggins, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Lewis, of Rock Island.
Lewis' burning body was discovered in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport on Sept. 17, 1990. She had been sexually abused and strangled before being doused with gasoline and set on fire, according to prosecutors.
A search for Lewis began when she did not return home after buying a pack of gum for Liggins at a liquor store near her home that night.
Liggins, who knew the girl’s mother and stepfather and had been to the family’s house that day, was quickly developed as a suspect.
He has long maintained his innocence.
Liggins was tried, convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. Both convictions were overturned on appeal.
He was tried a third time in late August in Black Hawk County, where the trial had been moved because of pretrial publicity. A mistrial was declared when jurors could not arrive at a unanimous verdict.
His fourth trial is slated to begin March 12 in Black Hawk County.
About a month before Lewis was killed, Liggins was charged in Rock Island County with sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl. He was convicted in May 1991 and sentenced to seven years in prison, according to court records. Liggins already had been charged in Lewis' death at the time of that trial.
Prosecutors argued in April 2017 that introducing evidence of the prior conviction proves identification, motive and intent in relation to Lewis' murder. The defense argued that the evidence is prejudicial.
Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, denied the motion.
The attorneys renewed their motion just before resting their case in the most recent murder trial.
While she agreed with prosecutors that the proposed evidence was relevant to the issue of identity, Greve denied the motion and said that its prejudicial nature outweighed its probative value and denied the motion.
Among the arguments in the new motion filed Jan. 31, Walton wrote that the proposed evidence is relevant to legitimate and disputed factual issues.
She argued the defense has conceded that motive and intent are relevant in the case and pointed to the closing argument in August from Liggins’ attorney, Black Hawk County Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker, who argued that police zeroed in too quickly on Liggins and that there was no evidence that Liggins had a motive to kill Lewis.
“He was a friend of the family, he was friendly with the family, which is why it wouldn’t be unusual if he was meeting with Jennifer or talking with Jennifer,” Hawbaker said in his closing argument. “He was a nice guy, if he’s giving her a dollar and saying keep the change. That would just be a nice gesture for the kids.”
Walton wrote in the motion that “absent explanation supplied by evidence of a similar prior bad act, a jury might reasonably be led to believe Liggins’ actions toward (Lewis) in the hours leading up to her murder were indeed merely those of a ‘nice guy.’”
“Or, perhaps a jury will at least wonder why the State produced no evidence to rebut the ‘nice guy’ inference and will hold the lack of such evidence against the State.”
Walton wrote that evidence of the prior sexual abuse shows Liggins’ true reason for concocting a plan more than a month later to be alone with Lewis.
The fact that the girl in the prior case screamed, ran away and sought help from nearby adults is admissible to show why Liggins made certain that Lewis did not live to report her sexual abuse, Walton said in the motion.
In a response filed Feb. 13, Liggins’ attorney Aaron Hawbaker wrote that the evidence sought by prosecutors “remains more prejudicial than probative.”
“The State introduced three weeks of evidence to establish identity and motive, securing two convictions in the past and convincing at least one juror in the most recent trial,” Hawbaker wrote in the response. “The State cannot establish the need for this evidence independent of its desire to inflame the passions of a jury to secure a conviction by any means necessary.”