A man is awaiting trial in Rock Island County after being accused of illegal contact with a juvenile.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has charged Shaun R. Callahan, 40, Moline, with a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court records. It contends Callahan fondled a juvenile in 2017.
The case against Callahan was opened in November, and he was arrested on a warrant Jan. 19, court records state. He was free as of Thursday on a $30,000 bail.
The arrest warrant listed Callahan living in Moline, but other records state he resides in Andalusia.
Callahan has already appeared for his preliminary hearing and chosen to waive it, according to court records. Such hearings are held so a judge can assess the state's case to see if it is strong enough for the prosecution to continue. The benchmark for meeting the burden is not considered high. Waiving the hearing means the defense does not challenge the prosecution's presentation. A defendant that waives a preliminary hearing retains the presumption of innocence.
Callahan's next court date is scheduled for March 1, and his trial date is tentatively scheduled for March 18, records state.
The case was investigated by the Rock Island Police Department.