Q-C MEG agents arrest Clinton man in methamphetamine investigation

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group on Thursday arrested a Clinton, Iowa, man who is alleged to have sold methamphetamine to undercover agents on two occasions.

Norman Ralph Bolton Jr., 39, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each charg is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Bolton also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bolton met undercover MEG agents at 7:13 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2020, at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, 7077 Elmore Ave. There, Bolton sold 7 grams of crystal meth to an agent for $300. The money had been pre-recorded by detectives.

Then, at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday, Bolton met again with agents at the Rhythm City and sold 11.32 grams of crystal meth to an undercover officer. Bolton was then arrested.

Bolton was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond, cash or surety.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Scott County District Court.

