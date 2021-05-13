QC MEG agents arrest two on weapons and drug charges

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group along with the Rock Island Police Department’s Emergency Response Team arrested two men Thursday on weapons and drug charges.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group Director Lt. Kevin Winslow said Thursday that agents had completed a narcotics distribution investigation involving Kendrick T. Drummond, 26, and Edward N. Rymes, 35, both of Rock Island.

Drummond is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and armed violence. He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

Rymes is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, armed violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Rymes also was taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records did not indicate Thursday night that either man had made a first appearance in Circuit Court on Thursday.

