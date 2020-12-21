QCMEG agents, Bettendorf police arrest man for selling meth

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Bettendorf police have arrested a Bettendorf man who allegedly sold methamphetamine to undercover agents.
Austin L. Levan, 25, of 2917 Bellevue Ave., who is currently serving a sentence of three years on probation for a meth-related conviction, is charged with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Levan also is charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of meth.
According to the arrest affidavits, on Oct. 14, Oct. 27 and Nov. 4, agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or QCMEG, conducted what are known as controlled purchases of meth from Levan. The combined total weight of meth sold during the sales came to 3.6 grams. (The common meth dose is one-tenth of a gram.)
Levan was taken into custody Thursday. He was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only $30,000 bond.
Levan waived his preliminary hearing. He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 7 in Scott County District Court.
On Aug. 30, 2019, Levan was sentenced to three years on probation during a hearing in Scott County District Court after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth and possession with the intent to deliver marijuana.
The meth charge carries a 10-year prison sentence, while the marijuana charge carries a five-year prison sentence. Both sentences were suspended at the time in favor of probation. Authorities could revoke his probation and re-sentence him to prison on each of those charges. He was to be on probation until Sept. 3, 2022.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.