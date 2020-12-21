QCMEG agents, Bettendorf police arrest man for selling meth

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Bettendorf police have arrested a Bettendorf man who allegedly sold methamphetamine to undercover agents.

Austin L. Levan, 25, of 2917 Bellevue Ave., who is currently serving a sentence of three years on probation for a meth-related conviction, is charged with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Levan also is charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of meth.

According to the arrest affidavits, on Oct. 14, Oct. 27 and Nov. 4, agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or QCMEG, conducted what are known as controlled purchases of meth from Levan. The combined total weight of meth sold during the sales came to 3.6 grams. (The common meth dose is one-tenth of a gram.)

Levan was taken into custody Thursday. He was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only $30,000 bond.

Levan waived his preliminary hearing. He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 7 in Scott County District Court.