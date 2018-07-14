Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested a 45-year-old Moline man after officers said they discovered more than 1 pound of high grade “Ice” methamphetamine in his car Saturday night.
Scott A. Schild, who already is on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections on a methamphetamine-related conviction, is now facing charges of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Schild allegedly had 480 grams in his possession which makes the charge a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.
James Rieck, the director of QCMEG, said that Schild was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on John Deere Road near the intersection of 41st Street.
Rieck said that Schild also is charged with felony resisting arrest as he fought with officers while trying to escape.
Schild was being held without bond Saturday night in the Rock Island County Jail pending a first appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Monday.
His criminal record includes a 1993 plea of guilty to a burglary charge for which he was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Also in 1993, he pleaded guilty a felony charge of possession of cannabis and was sentenced to three years on probation.
On Feb. 19, 2016, Schild pleaded guilty to amended charges of attempt unlawful possession of methamphetamine precursors and attempt unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials. A charge of manufacturing methamphetamine was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Schild was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was paroled from Pinckneyville Correctional Center on Nov. 17, 2017, after serving one year and nine months of his sentence.