Quad Cities Area police memorial service to be held Sunday, May 2

A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 2, to honor 47 local police officers who have been killed in the line of duty. The public is invited to attend.

The service, which will begin at 2 p.m. at LifeBridge Church on Wisconsin Avenue, Davenport, will include a video presentation, special music, and special guest speakers.

After the first part of the service a motorcade will travel from the church to the Rock Island County Justice Center, which is the site of a police memorial.

The families of the fallen officers and the representative police agencies will place a carnation on a law enforcement wreath. The service should conclude before 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.