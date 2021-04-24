 Skip to main content
Quad Cities Area police memorial service to be held Sunday, May 2
Q-C POLICE MEMORIAL SERVICE

Quad Cities Area police memorial service to be held Sunday, May 2

123117-ABEYTA-BEST-2017-022

Law enforcement officials stand in the street during a memorial service at the Rock Island County Justice Center  in 2017. Local police agencies from Iowa and Illinois came together to hold a police memorial service honoring the local police officers killed in the line of duty.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 2, to honor 47 local police officers who have been killed in the line of duty. The public is invited to attend.

The service, which will begin at 2 p.m. at LifeBridge Church on Wisconsin Avenue, Davenport, will include a video presentation, special music, and special guest speakers.

After the first part of the service a motorcade will travel from the church to the Rock Island County Justice Center, which is the site of a police memorial.

The families of the fallen officers and the representative police agencies will place a carnation on a law enforcement wreath. The service should conclude before 4 p.m.

