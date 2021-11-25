Quad Cities Child Abuse Council develops virtual reality training system

The Quad Cities Child Abuse Council has developed a new realistic training system for family support specialists and others who make home visits, and it involves virtual reality.

The new VR training system allows staff members to enter a simulated apartment built by Chad Behal, a student intern from the Augmented and Virtual Reality Academy at Eastern Iowa Community College.

The apartment represents a residence that the trainees might encounter when making home visits. Inside there are some things that immediately stand out, like a shotgun leaning against a wall and a pocket knife on the kitchen table, that could be dangerous for children. There are also other, subtler things that trained specialists should notice and know to discuss.

Mark Mathews, the Child Abuse Council executive director, said they've been starting the training by letting the specialists look around the apartment and discussing with them which things would be important to talk about with the family that lives there. After the trainees are comfortable analyzing the apartment, the next part of the training involves having a supervisor enter the apartment with the trainee and play the part of a parent or someone who the family support specialist might be visiting.