Quad-Cities courts add further restrictions because of COVID-19

Quad-Cities courts are announcing further restrictions because of COVID-19 concerns.
U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois
- The public will no longer have access to its facilities for Rock Island County, which are currently in the Davenport federal courthouse, effective immediately. Anyone who needs to file documents or make a payment may do so online or by mail, or by using on-site drop boxes. No cash payments will be accepted.
- Postponements have been extended to include civil and criminal jury trials, petty offense proceedings, revocations of supervised release, and sentencings scheduled before May 18. These hearings will be moved to dates after May 18.
- All public gatherings in the court’s facilities, such as naturalization ceremonies, have been suspended.
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa
- The southern district is still allowing people with business in its offices into the Davenport branch, though it shares the Davenport courthouse with the Illinois central district’s Rock Island branch.
- The March grand jury sessions have been canceled.
- Jury trials have been postponed at least until May 4.
14th Judicial Circuit (Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside counties)
- Court proceedings have been postponed except for emergencies or hearings that cannot be postponed. Postponed hearings will be rescheduled to dates in May. Notices of the new dates will be sent out.
- The public filing room at the Rock Island County Courthouse is still open for emergency filings for people who are representing themselves. Others can file electronically or use electronic court forms.
- The circuit clerk is no longer accepting in-person payments for cases with payment plans. Payments may be made by check or money order and left in the outside drop box at the courthouse, or they may be made online.
Iowa Judicial Branch District 7 (includes Scott County)
- Criminal trials, except those in progress, are being postponed to on or after April 20.
- Hearings such as sentencings or first appearances can be held in whole or in part through video- or teleconferencing.
- Some business, such as emergency hearings concerning drug and alcohol abuse treatment or abuse cases, will still be conducted in person.
- See the full list of restrictions at iowacourts.gov/static/media/cms/document20200318061832_CC5A01DE7085C.pdf.