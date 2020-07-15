Quad-Cities COVID-19 infections continue rise.

The number of Quad-Citians ill because of the coronavirus continued to increase Wednesday, though no new deaths had been reported.

In Rock Island County, there were 17 new cases reported, for a total of 1,265, while the number of deaths remained at 30, according to the most recent reports. Scott County had 31 new cases, for a total of 1,152. The count of county residents killed by coronavirus was still at 10.

For Illinois, the update included 1,187 new cases for a statewide total of 156,693. Coronavirus deaths in the state had gone up by eight people since Tuesday afternoon for a new total of 7,226.

Iowa had 445 new cases for a total of 36,294. Since Tuesday, 10 new deaths had been reported in the state for a total of 767 as of Wednesday evening.

Illinois announced on Wednesday that it had a new plan designed to slow COVID-19's spread should the number of cases begin to increase significantly. The plan includes a series of restrictions that could be put in place as needed if a region begins to see a spike and depending on how acute that spike is. Many of those restrictions are familiar. They include graduated reductions of how many people can partake of indoor dining and limiting the number of people who can gather in one place.