Quad-Cities fire departments say the applicant pool is shrinking

This last year was especially difficult because they had to delay the physical tests that are part of the hiring process due to COVID-19. They normally start the testing in the spring, but last year applicants had to wait until the fall, and Yerkey said he thinks that decreased the applicant pool.

East Moline Fire Chief Robert DeFrance said he's also seen a gradual decrease in applicants over several years. He said over the years, the pool of applicants has continued to shrink, from hundreds when older members of the fire squad applied, to 20-30 in recent years.

"We’re just not getting that type of turnout for these positions anymore,” DeFrance said.

In Illinois, fire departments must make a new eligibility pool every two years, which involves applicants undergoing a physical and written exam. Then, top applicants are ranked in a list, and when the fire department has a vacancy, they hire from the pool.

In Iowa, the process is similar, Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said. Bettendorf renews their list of eligible applicants once a year, but Davenport does it every two years, according to Knorrek.

Davenport Fire Department did not respond to a request for comment.