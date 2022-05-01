Quad-Cities law enforcement honor fellows killed in the line of duty

Each flower, each name, meant a life lost, but also one remembered.

"Deputy Nicholas Weist,"Tony Liston, the chaplain for the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, read on Sunday as he stood before the Rock Island County Justice Center. "Knox County Sheriff's Office."

Weist was killed Friday in Henry County while helping to catch a fleeing person.

Then came Terry Engle, Hampton Police Department chief, who was killed in 2020 when his squad crashed.

In the end, Liston read 50 names going back to the 19th century and belonging to numerous departments in the area. Each was the name of law enforcement officials killed in the line of duty in the Quad-Cities area.

As each name was announced, Rock Island County Correctional Officer Kat Johnson held up a flower. Each flower -- all but one white and that last was pink --was retrieved by a loved one of the person being remembered, or a fellow member of law enforcement. Flower in hand, the bearer approached a white disc edged in blue and with a huge blue star dominating its center. Each person fixed their flower to the disc.

In the star were the words "Some Gave All."

The annual event is organized by the QCLEOM and involves services at an area church and a final ceremony at the physical memorial, which is at the Rock Island County Justice Center in downtown Rock Island.

There are 48 names already on the physical memorial. The oldest is Thomas D. Moore, who was a patrolman with the Muscatine Police Department when he was killed in 1869. The most recent is Engle.

The other new officer was one who had been forgotten until research uncovered him, Liston said.

Roy Liesveld was a Moline Police Department officer who contracted the Spanish flu in 1918 while driving other people to the hospital to be treated for the disease, Liston said.

Both he and Weist will be added to the memorial, Liston said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.