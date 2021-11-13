Quad-Cities men face drug charges in Whiteside County

Two Quad-Cities area men face drug charges after a chase in Whiteside County.
The Whiteside County Sheriff's office says deputies made a traffic stop on Interstate 88 near mile marker 44 for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled and a high-speed chase ensued.
The car was stopped in Dixon, Illinois, in Lee County, but the driver and passenger fled on foot.
The driver, Darquez D. Bonner, 28 of Rock Island, was charged in Whiteside County with manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams; possession of a substance containing cannabis, more than 500 grams but not more than 2000 grams; and fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.
The passenger, Kane K. Jackson, 24, of Geneseo, was charged with manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams and possession of a substance containing cannabis, more than 500 grams but not more than 2000 grams.
The Sheriff's office seized $8,419 in cash and a 2007 Ford Focus.
The men are being held in the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.