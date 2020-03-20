Quad-Cities officials: What to know about sheltering in place

Quad-Cities officials are preparing for tomorrow's shutdown of Illinois in the wake of Gov. J.B. Prtizker's order to Illinoisans to shelter in place.

"We are working on a contingency plan as we speak," Moline Deputy Fire Chief Travis Noyd, who is the city's contact on COVID-19 topics, said about an hour before Prtizker's announcement.

All of the East Moline's departments were preparing for the order as of early Friday afternoon, East Moline Fire Department Chief Rob DeFrance said.

"We all have plans in place," he said.

Ashleigh Johnston, spokeswoman for the Quad City International Airport, said around 2 p.m. that airport officials were aware that the governor might be giving the shelter-in-place order, and had been planning for some time for a number of contingencies, including something like the governor's order.

At that time, she said the airport's exact course of action would depend on the details of the order.

Johnston said people who have a flight planned should check with their airline to see if there have been any changes and that any changes to airport operations would be announced. The airport has been posting updates related to COVID-19 on its website.

We will post more information as it becomes available.

