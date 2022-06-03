Quad-Cities police train to deal with active shooters

The question on Americans' minds: Could it happen here?

In all-too-common nightmare scenarios, gunmen have killed dozens in shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and now Ames, in recent days.

Quad-Cities police agencies and school districts say they stand by prepared, planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

Here, a look at how police and schools say they'd respond in the event of an active shooter:

Law enforcement

In Bettendorf, the members of the police department’s tactical team train with the National Tactical Officers Association — a group that keeps current on the best practices for dealing with an active shooter, Bettendorf police Chief Keith T. Kimball said.

“Those officer’s come back, then we train internally,” Kimball said.

The goal is to ensure the department’s officers know what to do, Kimball said. They may be the first on the scene of a mass shooting and the first to attempt stopping the attack.

“We don’t have time to wait for a SWAT team,” the chief said.

The East Moline Police Department conducts active shooter training often, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said. He, however, declined to provide any details to avoid the risk of compromising the tactics used by East Moline officers.

“This type of training is and has always been a priority at the East Moline Police Department,” Ramsey said.

Cross-training goes beyond the department, Kimball said. The different area law enforcement agencies work together to prepare for mass-casualty shootings.

Should a fellow agency need help, the training is meant to be uniform so the officers and deputies who might suddenly find themselves thrown together all have the same foundation from which to work, Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ken Koehler said.

“We have an agreement with law enforcement on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities to cross the bridge and assist if a large scale critical incident occurred in Scott County,” Koehler said. “Over the years we have worked with the Illinois agencies in training on large scale mass casualty events.

“We actually have another large scale active-shooter training event we have been planning for months this summer which will involve around 15 agencies on the Iowa and Illinois side of the river,” Koehler said.

Responding to a large-scale event like a mass shooting can involve a lot of tasks, Kimball said. Responding law enforcement can find themselves searching the targeted building to ensure a threat is over, helping evacuate people who are in danger and assisting in treating the wounded.

Law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities also work with school districts to help them prepare, police said. That includes training, planning and security reviews.

“We work with the schools and have a great relationship with them regarding this issue,” Ramsey said.

All Scott County deputies are taken through the different schools in the county to see the layout of the buildings and are given maps of all the school’s interior plans, Koehler said.

“We probably meet at least four times a year with the school districts,” Kimball said.

School districts

Quad-Cities area school districts also described strong working relationships with the law enforcement agencies.

“Over the years, the Pleasant Valley Community School District has had a very close working relationship with the Scott County Sheriff's Office to employ two school-based resource officers,” Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz said. “Both organizations look to hire resource officers who are student-focused and will promote a safe and supportive learning environment.”

The district also works with the Leclaire and Bettendorf police, Strusz said.

“We have made arrangements with these agencies that ensures in the event of an emergency they will have the ability to enter our buildings without undue delay,” Strusz said.

Members of law enforcement agencies serve on the Bettendorf Community School District’s safety committee, reviewing safety plans and initiatives in the district, the district said. They offer guidance on operations and planning and are essential partners in school safety.

The Rock Island-Milan School District’s safety manager oversees processes, procedures and drills, district Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said. The safety manager is also the district’s link to the Rock Island Police Department and works regularly with the city’s officers.

The district does not use SROs, instead using its own safety personnel, but officers are not absent from the district or its activities, Lawrence said.

“We always have support from the Rock Island Police Department,” Lawrence said.

The Davenport Community School District has a district security supervisor — Andy Neyrinck — who solely focuses on school safety protocols, Davenport Community School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said. He is constantly reviewing and training with staff to prepare for a mass casualty shooting.

The district has a plan in place should an attack occur, but Schneckloth declined to provide further details about it.

The district has four full-time school resource officers and a police liaison who work with it, Neyrinck, who is a retired Davenport officer, said.

“We have a great relationship with Davenport Police Department, Neyrinck said.

Districts interviewed for this article, when they chose to provide information about their planned response to active shooter scenarios said they use either the ALICE system, (an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) or Run, Hide, Fight as the basis of their plans.

Both encourage dynamic responses to an attacker depending on the circumstances. They include escaping, hiding or, as a last resort, resisting the assailant.

