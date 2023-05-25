Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At least 18 Catholic priests or members of holy orders who served in the Illinois Quad-Cities are included in a state report on sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a report identifying more than 450 Catholic priests and members of holy orders against whom there were substantiated allegations of sexual abuse. The Illinois dioceses had publicly listed only around 100 clerics before the start of the state investigation in 2018, the introduction to the report said.

The multi-year effort identified about 2,000 survivors of the abuse. In releasing the report, Raoul said both numbers are likely undercounts of the actual abuse that occurred.

"It is my hope that this report will shine light both on those who violated their positions of power and trust to abuse innocent children and on the men in church leadership who covered up that abuse," Raoul said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The report can be found at clergyreport.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov.

The report is broken down by diocese. The Illinois Quad-Cities are in the Diocese of Peoria, where the report identified 51 reported abusers.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Diocese of Peoria said that, to its knowledge, there "is not a single priest of the Diocese with a substantiated allegation who is currently in ministry or who has not been reported to authorities."

The statement further noted changes over the past 20 years have led to a decrease in abusive clerics and all allegations are reported to civil authorities.

"Bishop Louis Tylka and the Catholic Diocese of Peoria remain committed to our efforts to heal the wounds of those who have suffered abuse and to the protection of God's children everywhere," the diocese's statement said.

Priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor are listed on the diocese's website at cdop.org/safe-environment-program.

Priests identified in the report who served in the Quad Cities area include 10 in which survivors reported abuse in Rock Island or Henry counties or for whom dates and locations of abuse were unknown but may have overlapped with their time in the area. A further eight who served in the area had reports of abuse against them in other areas.

Most of the local priests named in the report were included in a list published by ProPublica in 2019 and reported on by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus at the time.

Not included in the lists below are members of holy orders for whom no assignments nor locations of abuse were included in the report.

Priests listed in the report where reported abuse happened in the Quad-Cities or may have happened here:

Robert O. Barnett

Served in the area: 1935, St. Mary, Moline; 1957, St. Mary, East Moline; 1976, Huber memorial Home, Rock Island

Reported survivors: 6

Reported abuse: 1964-66 in Rock Island and LaSalle counties

Diocese claims first reported: 1964

Results: Died in 1991

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2019

Walter Bruening/Breuning

Served in the area: Dates not listed, St. Mary, Hooppole; St. Anthony, Atkinson

Reported survivors: 5

Reported abuse: 1962-72, Pekin, and unknown dates, Henry County

Diocese claims first reported: 1999

Results: Retied in 1999, removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2009

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

Terry Cassidy

Served in the area: 1984-87, Christ the King, Moline; 1987-89, St. Catherine, Aledo; 1992, St. Mary, Moline

Reported survivors: at least 1

Reported abuse: 1985 in Rock Island County

Diocese claims first reported: 2015

Results: Removed from ministry, 2015

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

Louis Condon

Served in the area: 1948, St. Mary, Moline; 1949, Sacred Heart, Rock Island; 1971, St. Joseph, Kewanee; 1976, Sacred Heart, Moline

Reported survivors: 6

Reported abuse: 1958-2000 in unknown locations

Diocese claims first reported: 1982

Results: Retired in 1986, died in 2009

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

Francis Engels

Served in the area: 1973, St. Mary, Moline; 1976, St. John, Woodhull; 1976, St. John Vianney, Cambridge; 1986, Sacred Heart, Annawan; 1986, St. Mary Mission, Hooppole; 1992, St. Anthony, Atkinson

Reported survivors: 5

Reported abuse: 1971-73 in McLean County; 1976-84 in Bureau County; unknown times in Henry and Tazewell counites; unknown times in Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Diocese claims first reported: 1992

Results: removed from ministry in 1993, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in Wisconsin in 2005, died in 2019

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

William Harbert

Served in the area: 1971, St. Joseph, Rock Island; 1974, Christ the King, Moline

Reported survivors: 6

Reported abuse: 1966-73 in Rock Island County; 1982 in Bureau and Tazewell counties; unknown dates in Florida

Diocese claims first reported: 1992

Results: removed from ministry in 1992, died 2003

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

J. Eugene Kane

Served in the area: 1978, St. Pius X, Rock Island

Reported survivors: at least 1

Reported abuse: unknown time and location

Diocese claims first reported: 1990

Results: Died in 2009

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2019

Toussaint Perron

Served in the area: not reported

Reported survivors: 2

Reported abuse: 1975 and 1992, Henry County and St. John, Walnut

Diocese claims first reported: 1992

Results: convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 1993

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2019

Gregory James Plunkett

Served in the area: 1995, St. Catherine, Aledo

Reported survivors: 3

Reported abuse: 1988 and 2003, Henry and Mercer counties

Diocese claims first reported: 2002

Results: removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2011

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

Richard Slavish

Served in the area: no dates given, Sacred Heart, Moline; East Moline State Hospital, East Moline; St. Francis, Kewanee; St. John, Cambridge

Reported survivors: 3

Reported abuse: 1960 and 1971 in Rock Island County

Diocese claims first reported: 1971

Results: removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2016

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

Priests listed in the report for the Diocese of Peoria who served in the area but did not have reported abuse here:

Edward Bush

Served in the area: no dates give, Sacred Heart, Moline and St. Patrick, Colona

Reported survivors: 2

Reported abuse: 1960-61 and 1964-65, Peoria County

Diocese claims first reported: 2002

Results: removed from ministry and retired in 2002, died in 2011

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

Robert Creager

Served in the area: no dates given, Sacred Heart, Moline; St. Malachy, Geneseo; Deanery, Rock Island

Reported survivors: 2

Reported abuse: 1956 in DeWitt County, 1972-1982 in LaSalle County

Results: retired in 1998, removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2008

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

Norman Goodman

Served in the area: no dates given, Sacred Heart, Moline

Reported survivors: 19

Reported abuse: 1970-95 in Logan County

Diocese claims first reported: 1998

Results: removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2013

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

William Isermann

Served in the area: 1960, Holy Trinity, Moline

Reported survivors: 3

Reported abuse: 1950s-70s, LaSalle and Tazewell counites

Diocese claims first reported: 1993

Results: removed in 1993, died in 1996

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2019

Served in the area: 1971, St. Mary, Moline

Reported survivors: 3

Reported abuse: unknown times in Peoria County

Diocese claims first reported: 1985

Results: removed from ministry in 2018

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

John Onderko

Served in the area: 1981, St. Mary, Moline

Reported survivors: 2

Reported abuse: 1971, LaSalle County

Diocese claims first reported: 1964

Result: retired in 2005

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

Jerome "Jerry" Pilon

Served in the area: 1998, St. Mary, Moline

Reported survivors: 6

Reported abuse: 1997-2003, Texas and Michigan

Diocese claims first reported: 2008

Results: removed from ministry in 2009

Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018

William J. Spine

Served in the area: 1983-86, St. Peter Claver Community and St. Mary, Moline

Reported survivors: at least 3

Reported abuse: 1975-76 in Kentucky, 1975-79 in Tacna, Peru, and 1979-82 in New York

Diocese claims first reported: none listed

Results: removed from ministry in 2006

Publicly named by diocese: No, named in Jesuits Midwest Province list in 2018; Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, list in 2020 and Archdiocese of Chicago list in 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.