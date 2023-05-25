At least 18 Catholic priests or members of holy orders who served in the Illinois Quad-Cities are included in a state report on sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a report identifying more than 450 Catholic priests and members of holy orders against whom there were substantiated allegations of sexual abuse. The Illinois dioceses had publicly listed only around 100 clerics before the start of the state investigation in 2018, the introduction to the report said.
The multi-year effort identified about 2,000 survivors of the abuse. In releasing the report, Raoul said both numbers are likely undercounts of the actual abuse that occurred.
"It is my hope that this report will shine light both on those who violated their positions of power and trust to abuse innocent children and on the men in church leadership who covered up that abuse," Raoul said at a news conference on Tuesday.
The report can be found at clergyreport.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov.
The report is broken down by diocese. The Illinois Quad-Cities are in the Diocese of Peoria, where the report identified 51 reported abusers.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Diocese of Peoria said that, to its knowledge, there "is not a single priest of the Diocese with a substantiated allegation who is currently in ministry or who has not been reported to authorities."
The statement further noted changes over the past 20 years have led to a decrease in abusive clerics and all allegations are reported to civil authorities.
"Bishop Louis Tylka and the Catholic Diocese of Peoria remain committed to our efforts to heal the wounds of those who have suffered abuse and to the protection of God's children everywhere," the diocese's statement said.
Priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor are listed on the diocese's website at cdop.org/safe-environment-program.
Priests identified in the report who served in the Quad Cities area include 10 in which survivors reported abuse in Rock Island or Henry counties or for whom dates and locations of abuse were unknown but may have overlapped with their time in the area. A further eight who served in the area had reports of abuse against them in other areas.
Most of the local priests named in the report were included in a list published by ProPublica in 2019 and reported on by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus at the time.
Not included in the lists below are members of holy orders for whom no assignments nor locations of abuse were included in the report.
Priests listed in the report where reported abuse happened in the Quad-Cities or may have happened here:
Robert O. Barnett
- Served in the area: 1935, St. Mary, Moline; 1957, St. Mary, East Moline; 1976, Huber memorial Home, Rock Island
- Reported survivors: 6
- Reported abuse: 1964-66 in Rock Island and LaSalle counties
- Diocese claims first reported: 1964
- Results: Died in 1991
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2019
Walter Bruening/Breuning
- Served in the area: Dates not listed, St. Mary, Hooppole; St. Anthony, Atkinson
- Reported survivors: 5
- Reported abuse: 1962-72, Pekin, and unknown dates, Henry County
- Diocese claims first reported: 1999
- Results: Retied in 1999, removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2009
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
Terry Cassidy
- Served in the area: 1984-87, Christ the King, Moline; 1987-89, St. Catherine, Aledo; 1992, St. Mary, Moline
- Reported survivors: at least 1
- Reported abuse: 1985 in Rock Island County
- Diocese claims first reported: 2015
- Results: Removed from ministry, 2015
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
Louis Condon
- Served in the area: 1948, St. Mary, Moline; 1949, Sacred Heart, Rock Island; 1971, St. Joseph, Kewanee; 1976, Sacred Heart, Moline
- Reported survivors: 6
- Reported abuse: 1958-2000 in unknown locations
- Diocese claims first reported: 1982
- Results: Retired in 1986, died in 2009
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
Francis Engels
- Served in the area: 1973, St. Mary, Moline; 1976, St. John, Woodhull; 1976, St. John Vianney, Cambridge; 1986, Sacred Heart, Annawan; 1986, St. Mary Mission, Hooppole; 1992, St. Anthony, Atkinson
- Reported survivors: 5
- Reported abuse: 1971-73 in McLean County; 1976-84 in Bureau County; unknown times in Henry and Tazewell counites; unknown times in Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Diocese claims first reported: 1992
- Results: removed from ministry in 1993, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in Wisconsin in 2005, died in 2019
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
William Harbert
- Served in the area: 1971, St. Joseph, Rock Island; 1974, Christ the King, Moline
- Reported survivors: 6
- Reported abuse: 1966-73 in Rock Island County; 1982 in Bureau and Tazewell counties; unknown dates in Florida
- Diocese claims first reported: 1992
- Results: removed from ministry in 1992, died 2003
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
J. Eugene Kane
- Served in the area: 1978, St. Pius X, Rock Island
- Reported survivors: at least 1
- Reported abuse: unknown time and location
- Diocese claims first reported: 1990
- Results: Died in 2009
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2019
Toussaint Perron
- Served in the area: not reported
- Reported survivors: 2
- Reported abuse: 1975 and 1992, Henry County and St. John, Walnut
- Diocese claims first reported: 1992
- Results: convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 1993
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2019
Gregory James Plunkett
- Served in the area: 1995, St. Catherine, Aledo
- Reported survivors: 3
- Reported abuse: 1988 and 2003, Henry and Mercer counties
- Diocese claims first reported: 2002
- Results: removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2011
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
Richard Slavish
- Served in the area: no dates given, Sacred Heart, Moline; East Moline State Hospital, East Moline; St. Francis, Kewanee; St. John, Cambridge
- Reported survivors: 3
- Reported abuse: 1960 and 1971 in Rock Island County
- Diocese claims first reported: 1971
- Results: removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2016
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
Priests listed in the report for the Diocese of Peoria who served in the area but did not have reported abuse here:
Edward Bush
- Served in the area: no dates give, Sacred Heart, Moline and St. Patrick, Colona
- Reported survivors: 2
- Reported abuse: 1960-61 and 1964-65, Peoria County
- Diocese claims first reported: 2002
- Results: removed from ministry and retired in 2002, died in 2011
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
Robert Creager
- Served in the area: no dates given, Sacred Heart, Moline; St. Malachy, Geneseo; Deanery, Rock Island
- Reported survivors: 2
- Reported abuse: 1956 in DeWitt County, 1972-1982 in LaSalle County
- Results: retired in 1998, removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2008
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
Norman Goodman
- Served in the area: no dates given, Sacred Heart, Moline
- Reported survivors: 19
- Reported abuse: 1970-95 in Logan County
- Diocese claims first reported: 1998
- Results: removed from ministry in 2002, died in 2013
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
William Isermann
- Served in the area: 1960, Holy Trinity, Moline
- Reported survivors: 3
- Reported abuse: 1950s-70s, LaSalle and Tazewell counites
- Diocese claims first reported: 1993
- Results: removed in 1993, died in 1996
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2019
- Served in the area: 1971, St. Mary, Moline
- Reported survivors: 3
- Reported abuse: unknown times in Peoria County
- Diocese claims first reported: 1985
- Results: removed from ministry in 2018
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
John Onderko
- Served in the area: 1981, St. Mary, Moline
- Reported survivors: 2
- Reported abuse: 1971, LaSalle County
- Diocese claims first reported: 1964
- Result: retired in 2005
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
Jerome "Jerry" Pilon
- Served in the area: 1998, St. Mary, Moline
- Reported survivors: 6
- Reported abuse: 1997-2003, Texas and Michigan
- Diocese claims first reported: 2008
- Results: removed from ministry in 2009
- Publicly named by diocese: Yes, 2018
William J. Spine
- Served in the area: 1983-86, St. Peter Claver Community and St. Mary, Moline
- Reported survivors: at least 3
- Reported abuse: 1975-76 in Kentucky, 1975-79 in Tacna, Peru, and 1979-82 in New York
- Diocese claims first reported: none listed
- Results: removed from ministry in 2006
- Publicly named by diocese: No, named in Jesuits Midwest Province list in 2018; Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, list in 2020 and Archdiocese of Chicago list in 2022
The Associated Press contributed to this report.