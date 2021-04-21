Quad-Cities professors provide perspective and analysis of the Derek Chauvin murder conviction

Many media outlets do not show the entirety of a story and many members of the public come to incorrect conclusions because they only see limited portions of a police encounter. People can also often be in a rush to judge the outcome without having knowledge of policing’s dangers.

The high majority of police officers are dedicated and caring public servants, but, as in any profession, there will be ones who do not perform the job appropriately. Those who are not performing as they should are the ones that need to be removed.

“People should judge cases only after all the facts are presented and on a case by case basis. Over the last several weeks, there have unfortunately been a number of mass shootings in a variety of locations as well as additional police-involved shootings. Despite this, there should not be a sweeping condemnation of policing and public safety.”

What changes or impacts have these events had or will have on law enforcement?

Wikoff: "I hope this has been an eye opener for systems to really take a look at what things within our system could be racist and how do we continue to work towards equity.”

Law enforcement and communities in general also need better access to mental health services.