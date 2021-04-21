Quad-Cities professors provide perspective and analysis of the Derek Chauvin murder conviction

After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd yesterday, Quad-Cities professors offered their perspective on the criminal case and the death of Floyd, and the effects of both on society.
What is the most important thing for the public to know about this case?
Haley D. Wikoff, assistant professor of Western Illinois University’s Department of Counselor Education and College Student Personnel.
It has been almost a year since Floyd’s death to the verdict in Chauvin’s trial. In that time there have been other cases of police shooting unarmed Black men and communities of color have experienced trauma from years of systemic racism. That trauma can be experienced again during the discourse about Floyd’s death or Chauvin’s trial.
They see a video like that of Floyd pinned by Chauvin and they put themselves or someone they know in Floyd’s position or they think about negative experiences they have had with police.
“Every time that video of the nine minutes and 29 seconds is shown, our people of color are retraumatized.”
Seeing someone be held accountable for their actions does not automatically heal all of that damage.
“Certainly, Derek Chauvin being held accountable for his actions is one giant step, but there are still systems that operate solely with racist policies and procedures and this one justice served does not heal all of the racial trauma that they have endured.”
Grant Tietjen, associate professor in St. Ambrose University’s Criminal Justice/Sociology program.
“This event is not justice for George Floyd, this event is primarily about holding Officer Chauvin accountable for his actions. I think justice for George Floyd would mean that George Floyd was still alive.”
The case is also an indication of the failures and issues within the criminal justice system as a whole, including how it treats people of different races, ethnicities, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds.
“They should be all treated the same under the law and all given the respect that all human beings deserve and that’s how we are supposed to respond and do business in a democratic country.
Patricia A. Walton, assistant professor in Western’s School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration.
“It is critical that people obtain all the information in respect to police involved incidents before coming to conclusions.”
Many media outlets do not show the entirety of a story and many members of the public come to incorrect conclusions because they only see limited portions of a police encounter. People can also often be in a rush to judge the outcome without having knowledge of policing’s dangers.
The high majority of police officers are dedicated and caring public servants, but, as in any profession, there will be ones who do not perform the job appropriately. Those who are not performing as they should are the ones that need to be removed.
“People should judge cases only after all the facts are presented and on a case by case basis. Over the last several weeks, there have unfortunately been a number of mass shootings in a variety of locations as well as additional police-involved shootings. Despite this, there should not be a sweeping condemnation of policing and public safety.”
What changes or impacts have these events had or will have on law enforcement?
Wikoff: "I hope this has been an eye opener for systems to really take a look at what things within our system could be racist and how do we continue to work towards equity.”
Law enforcement and communities in general also need better access to mental health services.
“Ultimately our police officers are dealing with a lot, they need some mental health services. Our communities are dealing with a lot. We need more access to mental health services. We need to make mental health not something that is taboo to talk about.”
Tietjen: “Those in positions of authority are not above accountability for their actions and I hope that society and especially our law enforcement and our criminal justice institutions can hear that message.”
While the verdict is progress, it is unlikely to change problematic urban policing practices on its own. Further actions and events will need to occur to bring about changes to the system.
Walton: “First and foremost, the Chauvin case showcases the need for better and more in-depth educational opportunities for officers. Those officers who are more extensively educated have the ability to make more rational decisions. Better educated officers have a better command of verbal and written communication.”
Law enforcement officers also need periodic physical and mental assessments.
“Because of the ongoing stress that many officers suffer, they are at much higher risk for divorce and suicide than the general population. Some officers internalize the stress and lack appropriate coping skills. This puts them at much higher risk to handle a case inappropriately. Departments need to do a better job of caring for the welfare of their officers and making sure that they are well equipped to perform their jobs.”