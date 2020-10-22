Quad-Cities telemarketers must pay $820,000 for fraud

Fowler also issued a permanent injunction against the Barneses and their businesses, ordering they cease engaging in a long list of activities, including telemarketing; selling internet, search engine or marketing boosting services; consulting services involving marketing and telemarketing; and the sale of advertising or promotional items.

The Barneses, who have lived and conducted operations in Davenport and Bettendorf, are believed to have moved their operations to Illinois after Miller sued them in Iowa. PM Specialties continues to operate an active website. Fowler’s ruling said the site contains multiple false statements.

The couple formerly worked with Alphonso W. Barnum of Davenport, who was sued by Miller in December 2018 for similar practices. In February 2020, a Polk County judge ordered Barnum and his associates to pay nearly $2.6 million and permanently banned them from doing business after finding the operation had defrauded small businesses across the nation. Between January 2016 and January 2019, Barnum and his fellow defendants received more than $1.94 million taken from defrauded customers, according to the ruling.