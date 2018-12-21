A Quad-City anesthesiologist has been charged with sex abuse after he allegedly fondled a patient.
Venkateswara Rao Karuparthy, 58, of Bettendorf, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual abuse, said Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee.
The charges are Class 4 felonies with a prison sentence of one to three years. He was arrested on a warrant Thursday by Scott County Sheriff's deputies.
The incident occurred Aug. 23, according to the charges.
McGehee said charges were filed Dec. 20, following a lengthy investigation.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Karuparthy’s license to practice medicine and surgery in Illinois was suspended Nov. 7 for engaging in sexual misconduct in his practice.
Karuparthy had practiced at Integrative Pain Center of America in Rock Island. It closed after his license was suspended.
His license to practice in Iowa is inactive, according to the Iowa Board of Medicine website.
Karuparthy was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:37 p.m. and released at 10:56 p.m. after posting 10 percent of a $25,000 bond. He later was given notice to appear in Rock Island County Circuit Court at a later date.