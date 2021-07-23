Quad City anesthesiologist sentenced to one year in jail, twelve months probation for reckless conduct and assault

A Quad-City anesthesiologist, charged with sexual abuse for allegedly fondling a patient, pleaded guilty to lesser charges Friday and was sentenced to 364 days in jail and 12 months probation.

Venkateswara Rao Karuparthy, 60, of Bettendorf was originally charged with two counts of criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony with a prison sentence of one to three years. He pleaded guilty Friday to one count of reckless conduct and one count of assault as part of a plea deal.

Karuparthy's jail sentence will be day-for-day, meaning each day served counts for two days towards his sentence. He will also be required to pay a fine of $2,500.

The incident occurred Aug. 23, 2018 according to the charges.

According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Karuparthy’s license to practice medicine and surgery in Illinois was suspended Nov. 7, 2018, for engaging in sexual misconduct in his practice.