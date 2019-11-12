Nineteen people face 38 criminal charges as part of federal gun, robbery and drug investigations United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced Tuesday.
Sixteen indictments by a federal grand jury were filed in the last eight weeks in United States District Court in Davenport, Iowa.
The latest sweep follows the 25 individuals charged for federal gun violations announced in August 2019 by Krickbaum, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.
All of the investigations were conducted in Scott County and led to the seizure of multiple firearms and drugs.
“The reduction of violent crime is our highest priority,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a news release. “Through effective collaboration and partnerships with our federal, state and community partners, we have a shared focus in vigorously investigating and pursuing violent offenders.
You have free articles remaining.
"All areas of our department are committed and focused on reducing violent crime. Our Gun Investigation Unit has been instrumental in our violent crime reduction strategy with the seizure of 62 firearms and the service of 58 search warrants in the first six months of existence."
Sikorski credited the success of the sweep to the DPD's "solid partnerships" with local and federal prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies. The police chief also pointed to initiatives like Project Safe Neighborhoods and the National Public Safety Partnership
"(That's) where we share an effective violent crime strategy," Sikorski said in the news release. "This year Davenport has experienced a 5% reduction in violent crime.”
Krickbaum's office has released a list of 13 people arrested in the sweep. The other cases remain sealed pending arrest.
- Darrell Kenneth Holloway, felon in possession of a firearm, maximum penalty is 10 years in custody; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, maximum penalty is 20 years in custody.
- Paris Larue Davis, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, maximum penalty is 20 years in custody; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, maximum penalty is life in custody, five-year year mandatory minimum.
- Alex Rogelio Barrera, interference with commerce by robbery, maximum penalty is 20 years in custody; use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, maximum penalty is life in custody, five-year mandatory minimum.
- James Curtis Pryori, interference with commerce by robbery, maximum penalty is 20 years in custody.
- Christopher Lee Schultz, three counts of armed bank robbery, maximum penalty is 20 years in custody per count.
- Benjamin David Watkins, two counts of armed bank robbery, maximum penalty is 20 years in custody per count.
- Alexander Rene Holcomb, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, maximum penalty is life imprisonment, 10-year mandatory minimum; felon in possession of a firearm, maximum penalty is 10 years in custody.
- Curlie Marque Quarterman, interference with commerce by robbery, maximum penalty is 20 years in custody.
- James Lawrence Salkil, felon in possession of a firearm, maximum penalty is 10 years in custody; possession of a controlled substance, maximum penalty is one year in custody.
- Isaiah Ramon Henderson, Jaquan Leonte Jones, Justin Lee Watson and Tray Everett Miller all face the charge of felon in possession of a firearm with a maximum penalty of 10 years in custody.