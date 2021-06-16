Quad-City churches share support for religious Sisters injured in car crash

There has been an outpouring of community support from area churches after a recent car crash involving three Catholic Sisters.

The Catholic Post reported Tuesday that Sister M. Magdalene, Sister M. Clementia and Sister M. Michael, all of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Springfield, Ill. on June 9.

Since then, multiple churches and organizations have extended their prayers and support for the Sisters.

Alleman High School, where Sister M. Michael is employed as a sophomore theology teacher, posted a prayer on Facebook on June 12.

“O Most Blessed Mother ... Receive with understanding and compassion the petitions we place before you today, especially for complete physical, mental and emotional healing of our gentle and beloved educator, Sister M. Michael, along with the other Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George and additional individuals impacted by the terrible auto accident,” it partially read.