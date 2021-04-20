Quad-City law enforcement, Black leaders, react to Chauvin verdict

Bri Williams, Black Lives Matter activist

"I just watched the live coverage of Chauvin’s trial verdict, and it felt like I was reliving the (George) Zimmerman verdict in 2013 for the killing of Trayvon Martin. Only this time, I got to breathe a sigh of relief. To me this proves that protesting does work and our voices will be heard. It’s a small step in the right direction, and sentencing will show whether true justice is served. I hope this sends a message that we won’t back down in our fight for Black lives and that maybe law enforcement will make the necessary changes."

Athena Gilbraith, Davenport activist

"Before the verdict, I had two feelings inside. The first was of hope, that everyone could see — Black or white — that this was murder. You want to have a sense that there is no way they can find him not guilty. But deep down I was preparing for 'Not Guilty.' And deep down I felt like this is America in 2021 and when have police ever been convicted in a case like this case.