Quad-City law enforcement continues meth arrests

Hare was detained by MEG and Sheriff’s agents after he appeared in Scott County District Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. On Nov. 25, Hare and another man were caught attempting to sell stolen watches and jewelry at J. H. Revell Jewelers and Goldsmiths in Bettendorf. The watches and jewelry they tried to pawn had been stolen Nov. 19 during a burglary of a Davenport jewelry store. Hare is to be sentenced in that case April 16.

When the agents searched Hare, they found 16.6 grams of marijuana. Hare admitted that he supplies multiple people with marijuana.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said that the use and trafficking of methamphetamine in the county has skyrocketed over the past couple of years.

“We’re getting our meth from Mexico, the Mexican cartels,” Lane said. “They’ve flooded the market. You don’t see anybody cooking it locally anymore.

“Mexico moved into methamphetamine and fentanyl and heroin when Colorado took away their marijuana business,” Lane said. “The meth coming in from Mexico is a lot more pure than what we used to see when it was made locally. Since the cartels have flooded the market, the price of meth has dropped dramatically."