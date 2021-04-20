 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quad-City man sentenced to 18 years for heroin distribution
0 comments
topical alert top story

Quad-City man sentenced to 18 years for heroin distribution

  • 0

A Quad-City man will serve 18 years in federal prison for distributing heroin that resulted in the death of an East Moline man. 

Ajayi Marcel McIntyre, 42, was sentenced April 13, 2021. He pleaded guilty in September to two counts of distributing heroin on April 17, 2018, that was given to Kyle Medinger, who used it and died of a heroin overdose.

McIntyre was charged in a federal indictment in June 2018.

Two people related to this incident, David Flores and Ashley Gengler, were charged in Rock Island County court.

Gavel-logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News