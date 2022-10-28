Quad-City man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing firearm as a felon

A Quad-City man on probation in Iowa until 2030 for being a habitual offender was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose also ordered 36-year-old Donald Wayne Fulscher II, also known in court records as Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., to serve three years on supervised release once his prison sentence is completed.

There is no parole in the federal system. He will receive credit for the time he spent in federal custody awaiting trial and sentencing.

The maximum sentence for the charge is 10 years.

The case began at 1:17 a.m. Oct. 30, 2021, when Muscatine County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling 71 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 61 and which also had a center break light that was not functioning.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Muscatine County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Frommelt, when law enforcement tried to stop the Grand Prix the driver sped away. In a 25 mph construction zone the car reached speeds of over 100 mph, and also drove erratically.

The car fled into Illinois where it crashed into a field of full-standing corn.

Fulscher, who had a Davenport address at that time, was captured. During a probable cause search of the Grand Prix officers located and seized a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun that Fulscher had positioned between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Deputies also learned that Fulscher was driving while his license was revoked.

Fulscher was charged in Muscatine County with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years; eluding while participating in a felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years; and, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Those state charges were dropped when federal authorities took over the case Jan. 20 of this year and charged Fulscher with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge on April 20 during a change of plea hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

As an adult, Fulscher’s criminal history in Scott and Muscatine counties goes back as far as 2005 with convictions for delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, drug possession, escape from custody, felony eluding, and a number of thefts.

He also has numerous convictions for violating his probation or parole.

Fulscher was sent back to prison in Iowa on Jan. 10 of this year for violating his parole on convictions in both Scott and Muscatine counties, and to await trial on the gun and eluding charges out of Muscatine County before federal authorities took over that case.

According to sentencing memorandums filed in U.S. District Court, Davenport, by both the prosecution and defense counsel, Fulscher’s involvement with the criminal justice system began when he was 15-years old.

Fulscher’s first use of meth was at age 12 with his mother, who suffered from a meth addiction at that time.

According to the reports, there were times when Fulscher’s mother “would be up for days and then sleep for a couple of days straight.” There was no adult supervision “to guide him away from the dangers” of illicit drug use.

Additionally, “his father’s drug and alcohol use caused anger and violence toward the family.”

According to the report, Fulscher suffered abuse regularly from his father, at least a couple of times a week. All family members were targets of the abuse.

According to the report, Fulscher described an incident when his father broke his nose in an assault and recounts his father threatening to kill him.

The federal case against Fulscher was prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.