An Andalusia man with two orders of protection against him and who is awaiting trial on felony meth and domestic battery charges was arrested this week with a firearm.

Michael J. Berhenke II, 40, is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm. The charge is a Class 4 felony under Illinois law and carries a prison sentence of one to three years. He was arrested by agents with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or MEG.

According to a news release issued by MEG Director Andy Fratzke, MEG agents along with Milan Police arrested Berhenke while he was in possession of the weapon and driving with a revoked license.

Berhenke was booked into the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $10,000, or 10%, and he remained there Wednesday night. Since his offense is what is known under Illinois law as a Category B offense, $30 will be deducted each day from his 10% cash bond amount. When the cash bond amount reaches zero, Berhenke can be released from the jail on his own recognizance.

He currently has two active orders of protection filed against him, one in Rock Island County that has been in effect since June of 2022, and the other in Scott County that has been in effect since August of 2022.

The no-contact order in Scott County is part of a criminal case against Berhenke in which he is charged with domestic abuse assault, a Class 4 felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit in that case filed by Davenport Police Sgt. William Martin, at 12:34 a.m. Aug. 6, 2022, Berhenke strangled his pregnant girlfriend to the point that she passed out. The case is scheduled to go to trial May 15 in Scott County District Court.

He also is awaiting trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court on two meth trafficking cases.

On Dec. 30, 2021, he was arrested on a charge of delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

On Sept. 15, 2022, Berhenke was arrested on a charge of delivering more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine. That charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

A pretrial hearing in both of those cases is scheduled for March 3.

Berhenke also is awaiting trial on two drunken driving cases in Rock Island County, one of which dates back to Dec. 2020, while the other case occurred in February of 2022. Drunken driving in Illinois is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

He also is awaiting trial in circuit court on three counts of driving on a revoked license. Those charges were filed in January and February of 2022. Each of those charges is a Class A misdemeanor.

As Berhenke is prohibited from possessing a firearm because he is the subject of an order of protection, federal authorities could take over the case under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Justice Department initiative instituted in 2001 that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

At the federal level, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.