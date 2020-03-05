Quad-City MEG agents make second arrest in narcotics investigation

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Group have arrested as second Davenport man in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Melvin L. Hawkins III, 33, of 5901 Elmore Ave., Apt. F7, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and one count of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine. Both charges are Class C felonies under Iowa law that carry a 10-year prison sentence.

Hawkins also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the three charges is a Class D felony that carry a five-year prison sentence.

Hawkins was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:21 p.m. He was released at 8:10 p.m. after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond through a bonding company. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 20 in Scott County District Court.

The first man arrested in the case, Cameron DePaul Oliver, 31, was taken into custody Jan. 29 when agents with QCMEG searched Oliver at the apartment he shared with Hawkins.