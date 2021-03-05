Quad-City responses to George Floyd bill mixed

Reactions vary among Quad-City organizations in response to Wednesday's U.S. House's approval of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
The bill is named for George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minnesota last May, sparking civil rights protests around the country, including in the Quad-Cities. The bill would create national standards for policing, including placing a national ban on chokeholds and limiting qualified immunity for police officers.
While some Quad-Cities organizations are excited about the possibility of police reform, others are worried about the potential repercussions of restricting qualified immunity.
"My biggest concern is, is it going to start making officers second-guess before they take action? And second-guessing, does that lead to a victim possibly not getting the protection that they need?" East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said.
Qualified immunity is a principle that protects government officials from liability if they are charged in a court of law for violating someone's rights. Officers can't be held liable unless they violated a clearly established constitutional right, of which a reasonable person would have known. This means if the law is unclear, or a certain situation hasn't been dealt with before in a civil court of law, officers can't be held accountable.
Ramsey said he believes qualified immunity is important for police officers because it allows them to jump into situations quickly and act in good faith, without worrying about their actions being misconstrued.
"As it's written right now it's definitely concerning. And I'm certain you won't talk to any police chief or police officer that's not concerned with that," Ramsey said.
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn, on the other hand, said he doesn't think the bill would make that big of a difference, at least in respect to the way police lawsuits are handled.
"I don't think it changes anything," Ploehn said. "We have insurance. We've purchased insurance to cover all of our employees, but specifically we have coverage relative to our law enforcement personnel that we pay for. As long as the officers are acting inside the scope of their authority, we would be covering them."
Ploehn also said the Bettendorf Police Department has been meeting regularly with the Davenport Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff and local NAACP and LULAC leaders since the civil unrest last summer. He said they talk bi-monthly about what police reform looks like on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities.
"I think it's important to emphasize the work that we're doing with our local NAACP, local LULAC leaders and with law enforcement at the local level," Ploehn said. "Where this rubber hits the road most strongly is how we're going to make commitments to each other to make conscious efforts to change behaviors when necessary and appropriate."
Davenport NAACP president Michael Guster said while he feels the discussions with law enforcement agencies have been productive, he's also happy to see the George Floyd Act pass the House, and he hopes to see it pass the Senate.
"It's something that is much needed in this country," he said.
Guster said he hopes that as discussions continue, NAACP and local law enforcement can work together to prevent the kinds of situations that lead to civil injustice and the need for qualified immunity.
"I think as we continue the conversation with our law enforcement agencies, I think we'll be able to head off those things, to work through issues before they become issues and, primarily, to ensure that officers are patrolling the streets and doing the things that they're supposed to do—and that's keeping everybody safe and serving the public," Guster said.
Besides limiting qualified immunity, the George Floyd Act would also put a national ban on chokeholds, which is something that the state of Iowa already did as part of a racial justice bill that passed quickly through both chambers of the Iowa Legislature last June.
Illinois Legislature also banned chokeholds and established other use-of-force regulations as part of a criminal justice reform bill, which was passed in February.