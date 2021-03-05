Quad-City responses to George Floyd bill mixed

Ramsey said he believes qualified immunity is important for police officers because it allows them to jump into situations quickly and act in good faith, without worrying about their actions being misconstrued.

"As it's written right now it's definitely concerning. And I'm certain you won't talk to any police chief or police officer that's not concerned with that," Ramsey said.

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn, on the other hand, said he doesn't think the bill would make that big of a difference, at least in respect to the way police lawsuits are handled.

"I don't think it changes anything," Ploehn said. "We have insurance. We've purchased insurance to cover all of our employees, but specifically we have coverage relative to our law enforcement personnel that we pay for. As long as the officers are acting inside the scope of their authority, we would be covering them."

Ploehn also said the Bettendorf Police Department has been meeting regularly with the Davenport Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff and local NAACP and LULAC leaders since the civil unrest last summer. He said they talk bi-monthly about what police reform looks like on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities.