East Moline Police Sgt. William “Billy” Lind, who was severely injured in October when he was attacked by a wanted man, was honored by the Quad City Storm during Saturday's game for his service and bravery.

Saturday was First Repsonders Night at the hockey game at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

“Sgt. Lind is doing good and still being medically evaluated to see how his injuries are healing,” East Moline Police Chief Jeffrey Ramsey said Sunday. “He has not returned to work as of now, and determining what limitations he may have if he returns is still up in the air.

“I know his family as well as us are extremely happy with where he is now, and we will see what the future holds as he continues to heal,” Ramsey said.

“Last night was awesome with all the support shown, and it was great to see Sgt. Lind be recognized for his service and bravery,” he added.

At about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Lind was attacked in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. Adrian W. Rogers, 52, has been charged for the attack.

Rogers was wanted on an arson charge out of Rock Island where he is alleged to have set fire to a home in the 1600 block of 12th Street. The blaze was reported about 3:40 p.m.

About 20 minutes after the fire, Rogers went to the East Moline Police Station where he chanced to speak with Lind.

About an hour later, Lind learned that Rogers was wanted for the Rock Island fire.

Lind found Rogers on Morton Drive. Police say Rogers struck Lind on the head, causing severe injuries, including a skull fracture. Lind was left lying unconscious in or near the street. Lind’s body camera captured the violence.

Rogers is charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson, both Class X felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of 6-30 years. Rogers also is charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of 4-15 years, and aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of 3-7 years.

Rogers was found unfit during a hearing held Nov. 30 in Rock Island County Circuit Court. Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr remanded Rogers to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Circuit Court.

Lind earned 2021 Officer of the Year honors from the Breakfast Optimist Club that serves the Illinois Quad-Cities.

He was nominated for his work at the Quad-City Federal Gang Task Force.

Lind spearheaded one of the largest cases in the task force for illegal drug and weapon distribution in the Quad-City area. He also worked to stop several shootings in the spring of 2021 between two gangs that led to multiple arrests for firearms violations.

He also is involved with the Shop With a Cop and Holiday Food Baskets programs.