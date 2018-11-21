The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying this man who got away with $500 in a quick change theft at Walmart on November 14.
Police say he went up to a register and purchased a Red Bull energy drink with a 100 dollar bill. He asked for different denominations back and set money aside then pocketed it. He left in a tan van.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities tip line at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.