The Moline Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two individuals believed to be involved in a car theft and kidnapping Monday night.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Monday, two individuals (pictured above) approached a vehicle at a convenience store in the 2700 block of the Avenue of the Cities, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.
The driver had gone inside the store and left the car running with a 71-year-old female passenger inside the vehicle.
The two suspects told the passenger they had a firearm, and stole the vehicle with passenger still inside, police said.
She was later found unharmed in Davenport, but the vehicle and the offenders have not been located, police said.
The vehicle is a blue 2011 Kia Soul with Illinois registration N60 7717.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.