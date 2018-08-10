Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has updated its "wanted suspects" list with two new additions along with asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in five unsolved Quad-City crimes.
Wanted
Alberto Gonzalez, 33, is wanted for 7 counts of delivery of controlled substance, methamphetamine and cannabis.
Gonzalez is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Joel Love Jones, 31, is wanted for delivery of a controlled substance.
Jones is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Unsolved crimes
• Damage at Augustana College construction site
"Rock Island Police and Augustana College are asking for information concerning a criminal damage that occurred on July at a construction site on campus. Someone took fresh cement and poured it approximately 10 feet into a drain pipe."
• Help needed to ID these shoplifters
"The two ladies in these surveillance photos allegedly committed thefts at Jewel-Osco in East Moline on July 11 and July 28. On both dates they filled a cart full of merchandise and then left the store without paying. They had two small children with them. Both times they left the area of the store in a grey 4-door car with a sunroof headed west on Avenue of the Cities."
• East Moline car burglary
"Several vehicle burglaries have occurred in East Moline by the same suspect. He is checking doors and entering unlocked cars, taking coins or anything of value. On July 13 he was caught on surveillance video entering this car in the 700 block of 21st Street, East Moline. Can you identify him? Like most burglars, this guy is looking for the easy score. Be sure to lock your doors and don’t leave the keys and valuables in your car."
• Substation burglarized in Rock Island County
"On the morning of August 1, Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the radar station for the FAA near the Quad City Airport. During the night someone had cut away a large section of fence to gain entry to the property. A solar panel, 5’ by 8’ black Teske brand utility trailer and safety ladder were stolen. The ladder is unique and is described as 6’ long and made of fiberglass. It has a platform with a safety railing around it. The ladder is valued at $1,700. There was over $1,000 in damage done to the fence.
"Then on August 7, 2018, a MidAmerican Energy substation near Orion, Illinois was entered by cutting through the chain link fence. Copper wire was taken and $25,000 in damage was done to two voltage regulators. Based on the damage and evidence at the scene, it is likely the suspect sustained severe burns. There’s a good chance both these crimes and others that have occurred in Scott County were committed by the same individuals."
Anyone with any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.