Recognize these two armed robbery suspects?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities seeks the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery at Papa Johns Pizza in Moline.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On Saturday, September 12 at around 10:35 p.m., two suspects went into the Papa Johns at City Line Plaza in Moline and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

"One of the employees was struck in the head with the pistol and a second suspect punched him in the head. The suspects stole money from the register and from the office area.

"Suspect #1 is described as a male in his teens or early 20s, 5'8” to 5'10” tall with a slim build. He appeared to have braided black hair and was wearing a white hooded sweat shirt with gray camo pattern on it, long black pants and red ankle high athletic shoes. He was wearing gloves and a surgical mask and was armed with a medium to large size black pistol.