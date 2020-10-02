 Skip to main content
Recognize these two armed robbery suspects?
Recognize these two armed robbery suspects?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities seeks the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery at Papa Johns Pizza in Moline.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On Saturday, September 12 at around 10:35 p.m., two suspects went into the Papa Johns at City Line Plaza in Moline and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

"One of the employees was struck in the head with the pistol and a second suspect punched him in the head. The suspects stole money from the register and from the office area.

"Suspect #1 is described as a male in his teens or early 20s, 5'8” to 5'10” tall with a slim build. He appeared to have braided black hair and was wearing a white hooded sweat shirt with gray camo pattern on it, long black pants and red ankle high athletic shoes. He was wearing gloves and a surgical mask and was armed with a medium to large size black pistol.

"Suspect #2 is described as a male in his teens or early 20s, about 5'8” to 5'10” inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with a white or light colored shirt under it. He was wearing long black pants, with black shoes and his face was covered with a surgical mask and surgical gloves. He had a black back-pack on and was armed with a medium to large size black pistol. "

Anyone with any information about this armed robbery are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

