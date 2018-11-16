CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its wanted suspect list.
They are:
• Aerick Richard Shafer, 28, wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for domestic assault with injury, false imprisonment and burglary.
Shafer is described as being 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
Shafer is listed as having violent tendencies.
• Michael Christopher Lewis, 31, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for 6 counts of parole violation.
Lewis is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 205 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.
Lewis is listed as armed and dangerous and having violent tendencies.
Anyone with information about these fugitives, are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIMESTOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.