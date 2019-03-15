Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured person who police say took cash from a Moline Walmart.
According to Crime Stoppers: "On January 6, the pictured suspect brought a laptop up to the register at Walmart in Moline to purchase it. He then counted out the cash to pay for it, laying it on the counter. After the cashier re-counted it, the suspect is seen on surveillance putting some of the money back in his pocket. The money he pocketed was $580."
