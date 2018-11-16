CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking the public's help in solving this theft at JB Hawk Discount Tobacco and Vape in Moline.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"This unknown female suspect described as in her 50’s, 5’7” tall, and slightly overweight, came into JB Hawk Discount Tobacco and Vape located at 180 19th Avenue, Moline shortly after they opened on October 21 and requested 6 cartons of cigarettes. She was in the store for about 15 minutes before asking for another carton. When the clerk turned around to get it, the suspect grabbed the 6 cartons off the counter and fled the store without paying. She got into a black SUV (possibly a Trailblazer) and left southbound on 2nd Street."
The full retail value of the cigarettes stolen was $432.
Anyone with information about this person, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.