Recognize this person? Tell Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying this pictured person involved in an attempted break-in of an ATM machine in Moline.

According the Crime Stoppers,

"On July 21 at about 9:30 p.m., the pictured suspect attempted to break into an ATM machine in the 2100 block of 48th St, in Moline. The machine was damaged but entry was not gained.

"The suspect appears to be a white male with cornrows and wearing a camouflage jacket.