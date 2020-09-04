Recognize this person? Tell Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying this pictured person involved in an attempted break-in of an ATM machine in Moline.
According the Crime Stoppers,
"On July 21 at about 9:30 p.m., the pictured suspect attempted to break into an ATM machine in the 2100 block of 48th St, in Moline. The machine was damaged but entry was not gained.
"The suspect appears to be a white male with cornrows and wearing a camouflage jacket.
"Surveillance video shows there is an unknown black male in the back seat and a third person in the front passenger seat of a blue, mid-sized 4-door passenger car with damage to the driver’s side front fender."
Anyone with any information is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
Quad-City Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.