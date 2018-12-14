Try 1 month for 99¢

The public's help is being sought in a recent armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Davenport.

According to CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities:

"On Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 4:00 p.m an armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General at 403 East Locust St., Davenport. The (pictured) subject displayed a handgun and left the area in the (pictured) car."

If you recognize this person or the car, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

