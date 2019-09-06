Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information about a person who exposed himself recently at the the Moline Library.
According to Crime Stoppers, "On August 16 this subject (pictured) exposed himself to a female who was taking a test while on the second floor at the Moline Public Library.
"He said to the victim, 'Look at it. Just look at it.'
"The suspect is described as being in his twenties, under 6-feet tall, with braids in his hair. He was wearing camouflage pants that looked like capris, a navy blue crew sweatshirt with the word 'Illinois' or 'Illini' on it, and turquoise colored socks. The incident was very upsetting to the victim."
Anyone with information about this crime or the person involved, are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.