CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in solving the following crime.
Lottery tickets stolen at Git-N-Go
According to CrimeStoppers:
"On December 20, East Moline Police responded to Git-N-Go, 1104 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline on a report of a theft. At 1 in the morning the pictured suspect entered the store and asked for $200 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets and a pack of cigarettes.
"The clerk placed the tickets on the counter and turned around to get the cigarettes. At that time the suspect grabbed the lottery tickets and ran out of the store without paying for them."
Anyone with any information regarding this theft are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.