CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added another person to its wanted suspect list.
Added was:
Michael Christopher Lewis, 31, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for 6 counts of parole violation.
Lewis is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 205 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.
Lewis is listed as armed and dangerous and having violent tendencies.
Anyone with information about this or other fugitives, are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIMESTOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.