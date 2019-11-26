Red Cross assisting Silvis residents affected by Monday's multihouse fire

Firefighters battle a fire in the 300 block of 8th St., in Silvis.
A fire burns down this home at 332 8th, Silvis on Monday.
Firefighters from various fire departments battle fires at three neighboring homes at 336, 332 and 320 8th street at around 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
The American Red Cross is assisting four adults who were affected by Monday's
fire in Silvis that destroyed one house and damaged two more.
The Silvis Fire Department was called about 2 p.m. for the fire at 332 8th. St., Chief John Winters said Monday night at the scene. The fire spread to the two houses on either side. All of the people associated with the houses were accounted for and no injuries had been reported as of that time.
The house at 332 8th St. was destroyed. The others were damaged. Winters was not immediately available Tuesday for an update on the fire.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Tuesday morning, the Red Cross was providing financial assistance to help the four people with food, shelter and other needs, Trish Burnett, the executive director of the area's Red Cross branch, said. She could not provide more detail about the people being helped.
The Red Cross also set up a canteen with the assistance of HyVee to provide food and drink for the firefighters and other responders who were at the site.
Winters said Monday that 50 firefighters from 11 different departments worked the fire.
112519-house-fire-jg-02.jpg
Residents hold and comfort each other while the Silvis police Department respond to the fire at 332 8th St. in Silvis. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-03.jpg
Residents hold and comfort each other while the Silvis police Department respond to the fire at 332 8th St. in Silvis. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-04.jpg
Firefighters battle a blaze at 332 8th St. in Silvis on Monday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-05.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-06.jpg
A firefighters help battle the blaze in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-07.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-08.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-09.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-10.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-01.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-11.jpg
A firefighter checks a window at the blaze.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-12.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-13.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-14.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-15.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-16.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-17.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-18.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-19.jpg
The Silvis Police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis; when officers arrived the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER,
112519-house-fire-jg-20.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-21.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-22.jpg
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
112519-house-fire-jg-23.jpg
The Silvis Police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis; when officers arrived the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were affected by the flames on Monday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
jess fire 2.jpg
One house was destroyed and two more damaged in an afternoon house fire in Silvis.
Jessica Gallagher,
jess fire 3.jpg
One home was destroyed and two others damaged in an afternoon house fire in Silvis.
Jessica Gallagher,
Silvis house fire on 8th street
Residents and neighbors of the homes involved in the Silvis house fires watch from a distance as firefighters battle the three homes on fire in the 300 block of 8th street, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
Firefighters battle a fire in the 300 block of 8th St., in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
A fire burns down this home at 332 8th, Silvis on Monday.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
Flames still burn on the leveled house 332 8th street that started at around 2 p.m. and involved two neighboring homes, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
Firefighters from various fire departments battle fires at three neighboring homes at 336, 332 and 320 8th street at around 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
White sparks from inside the home at 336 8th street appear as firefighters battle the three house fires.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
A firefighter breaks out attic windows to vent smoke at 320 8th street during fires at three neighboring homes.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
Firefighters continue to battle fires at three homes in the 300 block of 8th street that at originated at 332 8th street around 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis .
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
Firefighters hose down a neighboring home next to the house at 332 8th street that was leveled by a blaze at around 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
Firefighters hose down a neighboring home next to the house at 332 8th street that was leveled by a blaze at around 2 p.m. Monday.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
Firefighters work to battle a fire involving three homes in the 300 block of 8th street in Silvis, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Silvis house fire on 8th street
Firefighters from various departments take a break as they battle a house fire at 332 8th street that also involved two neighboring homes, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email