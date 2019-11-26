Red Cross assisting Silvis residents affected by Monday's multihouse fire

The American Red Cross is assisting four adults who were affected by Monday's fire in Silvis that destroyed one house and damaged two more.

The Silvis Fire Department was called about 2 p.m. for the fire at 332 8th. St., Chief John Winters said Monday night at the scene. The fire spread to the two houses on either side. All of the people associated with the houses were accounted for and no injuries had been reported as of that time.

The house at 332 8th St. was destroyed. The others were damaged. Winters was not immediately available Tuesday for an update on the fire.

Tuesday morning, the Red Cross was providing financial assistance to help the four people with food, shelter and other needs, Trish Burnett, the executive director of the area's Red Cross branch, said. She could not provide more detail about the people being helped.

The Red Cross also set up a canteen with the assistance of HyVee to provide food and drink for the firefighters and other responders who were at the site.

Winters said Monday that 50 firefighters from 11 different departments worked the fire.

