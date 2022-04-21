 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registered sex offender accused of being on grounds of elementary school

Sterling Police on Wednesday arrested a registered sex offender who is alleged to have been on the property of an elementary school three separate times when children were present.

Craig D. Neal, 25, of Sterling is charged with three counts of unlawful presences within a school zone by a registered sex offender.

The charge is a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by Sterling Police Detective Sgt. Todd Messer, Neal is alleged to have been on the property of Franklin Elementary School on three occasions when children under the age of 18 were present.

Neal was being held Wednesday night in the Whiteside County Jail pending a first appearance in Whiteside County Circuit Court when bond will be set.

On Sept. 2, 2016, Neal pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual abuse during a hearing in Whiteside County Circuit Court. Neal was 20 and pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a 16-year-old. Age of consent in Illinois is 17.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor under Illinois law.

Neal was sentenced to serve two years on probation. He also is required to register as a sex offender.

