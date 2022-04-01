Registered sex offender accused of indecent contact with a child

A Scott County registered sex offender is facing charges for allegedly having indecent contact with a child, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Andrew Duane Weets, 50, was arrested Friday, Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Wall said.

Weets is charged with one count each of sex offender violation-second offense and sex offender providing false information, both Class D felonies, and one count each of unsupervised access with a sex offender and indecent contact with a child, both aggravated misdemeanors.

Wall said the investigation began March 27 after the Maquoketa Police Department contacted the Scott County Sheriff’s Department regarding a report of a child sex assault that had taken place in the county.

Evidence was developed through the investigation to establish probable cause for criminal charges against Weets, Wall said.

Under Iowa law, Class D felonies carry a prison sentence of five years, while aggravated misdemeanors carry a prison sentence of two years.

Weets was being held Friday night in the Scott County jail on a bond of $14,000, cash or surety.

He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Saturday morning in Scott County District Court.

Weets is required to register as a sex offender as he pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse on Feb. 27, 2004, in Clinton County District Court, according to district court electronic records. He was sentenced March 26, 2004, to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections.

According to the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, the victim was a female no older than 13, while Weets was 28 at the time of the offense.

Weets was released from prison on Aug. 29, 2008, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

